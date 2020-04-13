WSU Football HC Nick Rolovich, Basketball HC Kyle Smith Agree to 5% Pay Cuts

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun sent a letter Monday to fans and alumni disclosing that he along with head football coach Nick Rolovich and men's head basketball coach Kyle Smith are voluntarily taking five percent pay cuts.

The pay cuts will be effective through the 2020-21 academic year in a proactive effort against revenue loss due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chun's full letter is below, which outlined other initiatives and honored late Washington State football player Bryce Beekman:

Beekman died on March 24, and his death is currently under investigation:

The Cougars announced on March 14 the cancellation of "all conference and non-conference competitions" through the end of this academic year, while organized team activities were suspended indefinitely.

Rolovich was hired in January to replace Mike Leach, who departed Washington State to take over at Mississippi State. Smith was hired in March 2019 and led the Cougars to a 16-16 campaign before the remainder of the 2019-20 college basketball season was abruptly canceled on March 12.