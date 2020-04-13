Travis Outlaw Feels Greg Oden Was 'Pushed Too Hard' by Blazers to Return

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 01: Greg Oden #52 of the Portland Trail Blazers watches from the sidelines during the game against the Miami Heat on December 1, 2009 at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon. The Heat won 107-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2009 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Injuries derailed Greg Oden's NBA career, and former teammate Travis Outlaw wonders whether the Portland Trail Blazers played a role in the 2007 No. 1 overall pick falling out of the league so quickly. 

During an episode of Talkin' Blazers with Channing Frye (h/t NBC Sports Northwest's Dylan Mickanen), Outlaw said Oden "was like an anomaly of a human being" on the practice court when healthy.

However, he thought the team didn't handle the former Ohio State star as carefully as they should have given his durability concerns.

"I felt like they tried to push him too hard," he said. "I really thought, like, let him feel his way out first and then you feed him."

           

