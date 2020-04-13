Travis Outlaw Feels Greg Oden Was 'Pushed Too Hard' by Blazers to Return

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Injuries derailed Greg Oden's NBA career, and former teammate Travis Outlaw wonders whether the Portland Trail Blazers played a role in the 2007 No. 1 overall pick falling out of the league so quickly.

During an episode of Talkin' Blazers with Channing Frye (h/t NBC Sports Northwest's Dylan Mickanen), Outlaw said Oden "was like an anomaly of a human being" on the practice court when healthy.

However, he thought the team didn't handle the former Ohio State star as carefully as they should have given his durability concerns.

"I felt like they tried to push him too hard," he said. "I really thought, like, let him feel his way out first and then you feed him."

