The Evolution of The Undertaker’s ‘American Badass’ Character in WWE

After Undertaker dropped the WWE title to The Rock in a match also involving Kurt Angle that was his first quality bout since the Flair encounter months earlier, he took exception to the anti-American rhetoric of Lance Storm, Christian and Test and found himself at war with the group.

Battling those disrespectful Canadians necessitated a turn back to babyface status and set him up to be the first challenge to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. It was against The Next Big Thing in September and October 2002 that he found himself as a performer again.

Partaking in physical, hard-hitting battles with the rookie, Undertaker was motivated again. He worked harder, even bleeding buckets inside Hell in a Cell, to put Lesnar over. While he was unsuccessful in his quest to regain the title, he had earned acclaim for the first time since discarding his gothic attire in favor of biker leathers.

The next year would be one of ups and downs.

For every strong showing he had against a young, hungry star like Lesnar or John Cena, there was a letdown in the form of a slow and plodding match against Big Show or A-Train. The inconsistencies became overwhelming and by November 2003’s feud with McMahon, it felt like change was needed once again.

He got it when Kane interfered in his Buried Alive match with The Chairman of the Board at Survivor Series, burying The American Badass and opening the door for the return of The Deadman.

In 2004 at WrestleMania XX, The Undertaker returned to the theatricality of The Deadman. Gone were the motorcycle and badassery that had defined the character for three years and in its place was the purple lighting, the slow, stalking walk to the ring and the smoke that followed.

For those who loved the American Badass persona, it was a major disappointment. What was old was new again and it robbed some, fans during the height of the Attitude Era, of the only Undertaker they had known.

To this day, the question remains whether it was the right time to wave goodbye to that particular chapter of The Phenom’s career.

Hindsight tells us it probably was.

The American Badass was necessary for The Undertaker’s career during the Attitude Era. He needed to go away and come back reborn; the older, more mature audience demanded it.

The bells and whistles of The Deadman didn’t work anymore, so when he came back as a butt-kicking biker from Houston, fans could invest a lot more in what he was doing.

The in-ring work suffered, though, and the creative inconsistencies hurt what should have been a character that Undertaker could have thrived in for the rest of his career.

When 2004 arrived and fans began showing an appetite for nostalgia, it made sense to leave behind a character that had already managed to outlive its shelf life and return to the gimmick that made Undertaker such an enormous fan-favorite in the first place.

As the next two decades passed, though, fans began clamoring for the return of The American Badass. While it may seem absurd, his latest run in the Deadman gimmick lasted 16 years, nearly double what his first did with the character.

The staler things got and the older the man behind the creation got, the hotter the demand for the more realistic American Badass got.