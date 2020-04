The Best Wide Receiver Classes in NFL Draft History

1 of 10

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Headliner: No. 63 pick Jarvis Landry (564 receptions, 6,188 yards, 32 TD, 50 AV)

Landry doesn't have as many yards or touchdowns as a few other guys from this class, but he does have five Pro Bowl selections and at least 100 more receptions than everyone else. With so little separating Nos. 1-8 from the 2014 crop, that's enough to make him the headliner.

Landry has at least 80 receptions in each of his six seasons, including leading the NFL with 112 catches in 2017. He was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Cleveland Browns the following offseason, but the change in scenery didn't make him any less effective. In fact, he had a career high in receiving yards (1,174) in 2019.

At his current career pace of 94 receptions per season, Landry would be in fifth place on the all-time leaderboard by the end of his 12th campaign.

Supporting Act: No. 7 pick Mike Evans (462 receptions, 7,260 yards, 48 TD, 55 AV)

Tampa Bay hasn't been to the postseason in over a decade, but pairing Evans with Tom Brady might finally change that in 2020. The Bucs' star receiver has yet to lead the league in any category, but he has amassed at least 1,000 yards in each of his six seasons. His peak was 1,524 yards in 2018, and he was on pace for more than 1,400 yards last year prior to a season-ending hamstring injury suffered in Week 14.

Undercard

No. 12 pick Odell Beckham Jr. (464 receptions, 6,511 yards, 48 TD, 54 AV)

No. 20 pick Brandin Cooks (402 receptions, 5,730 yards, 34 TD, 56 AV)

No. 53 pick Davante Adams (431 receptions, 5,194 yards, 44 TD, 46 AV)

No. 4 pick Sammy Watkins (284 receptions, 4,244 yards, 31 TD, 40 AV)

No. 61 pick Allen Robinson (355 receptions, 4,749 yards, 33 TD, 36 AV)

No. 91 pick John Brown (287 receptions, 4,290 yards, 28 TD, 36 AV)

It's still way too early to legitimately try stacking this class up against others that have played out their entire careers, but we're putting 2014 at No. 10 as a nod to the potential volume of stars. In Landry, Evans, Beckham and Adams, four receivers in this class already have at least three Pro Bowl selections.

Eight players with more than 4,200 career yards after six seasons is quite the noteworthy start, especially considering the next class on our list only had two such players.