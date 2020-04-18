The Best Wide Receiver Classes in NFL Draft History

0 of 10

BEN MARGOT/Associated Press

Jerry Rice (Class of 1985) and Terrell Owens (Class of 1996) are two of the greatest receivers in NFL history, and they just so happened to spend five seasons together with the San Francisco 49ers. But which one of those two all-time greats was part of the best draft class of wide receivers?

With Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and a bunch of other great college wide receivers about to embark upon the NFL portion of their careers, it's never too early to wonder if this could become one of the best positional draft classes ever.

But they have a whole heck of a lot of work to do just to crack into the top 10.

Classes are ranked based on a combination of strength and depth. Having one of the 10 best wide receivers of all time is a great starting point, but it doesn't amount to much in this discussion if the second- and third-best receivers in that class were duds.

Two key things to keep in mind:

We'll note where each receiver was drafted, but pick number/order was not relevant during the ranking process. Whether there were five first-round picks or zero first-round picks doesn't matter. We're just interested in what became of their careers after draft day.

Only wide receivers are considered. Tight ends and running backs who made a lot of catches (i.e. Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush) were excluded.

Note: The approximate value (AV) listed for each receiver is Pro Football Reference's attempt to assign a single number to each player's career, similar to wins above replacement or value over replacement player in other sports. It was the primary data point used to rank the receivers within each class.

Honorable Mentions: 1945, 1974 and 1978.