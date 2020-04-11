Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter Has Corruption Charge Dropped

Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter had a corruption charge related to the sale of World Cup television rights to the Caribbean Football Union dropped Saturday.

John Revill of Reuters reported the Office of the Attorney General in Switzerland confirmed it "intends to discontinue the proceedings" related to Blatter's alleged sale to the CFU for below market value.

"[The OAG] considers the criminal investigation into the partial facts and allegations concerning the contractual relationship with the CFU to be complete and ready for conclusion," a statement read.

