Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter Has Corruption Charge Dropped

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2020

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 file photo, former FIFA President Joseph Blatter arrives at a hotel in Moscow, Russia. Suspended former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has arrived in Moscow for a World Cup visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Five years into a sprawling investigation of soccer corruption, the first courtroom trial in Switzerland is due to begin Monday, March 9, 2020 in a 2006 World Cup fraud case. Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA president, and German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer are listed by Switzerland's federal criminal court to testify in the trial of four soccer officials implicated in a suspect 6.7 million euros ($7.6 million) payment. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, file)
Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter had a corruption charge related to the sale of World Cup television rights to the Caribbean Football Union dropped Saturday.

John Revill of Reuters reported the Office of the Attorney General in Switzerland confirmed it "intends to discontinue the proceedings" related to Blatter's alleged sale to the CFU for below market value.

"[The OAG] considers the criminal investigation into the partial facts and allegations concerning the contractual relationship with the CFU to be complete and ready for conclusion," a statement read.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

