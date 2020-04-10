Tua Tagovailoa Says Injuries Are Part of the Game: 'I'm Not Playing Badminton'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 11, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't shying away from the conversation surrounding his health ahead of the NFL draft.

The presumptive first-round pick went on Instagram Live on Friday with Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and dove right into the topic, arguing that injuries are inevitable at the college and pro levels. 

"I'm not playing badminton. I'm not on the swim team," Tagovailoa said, via ESPN. "[Football] is a physical sport. You're gonna get hurt. That just comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate that I got hurt every season. It's a part of the game. It's a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I can't control that."

