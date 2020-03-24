Tua Tagovailoa to Give Medical Scans on Hip Injury to NFL Teams Ahead of Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will reportedly give teams access to medical scans of his surgically repaired hip as he tries to impress NFL scouts ahead of next month's draft.

"He's moving really, really well," Tagovailoa's agent, Chris Cabott, told AL.com's Mike Rodak. "He's really turned the corner. To this point, we don't have any medical concerns. Obviously in any given situation, it's a day-by-day situation, but his road to return has not been interrupted."

Cabott added that Tagovailoa will undergo his next round of scans in either Nashville, Tennessee; or Birmingham, Alabama, and he will provide the results to NFL team doctors who request them.

Tagovailoa suffered a fractured and dislocated hip against Mississippi State in November, and he missed the rest of the 2019 season. While he attended the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he did not participate in on-field drills.

Despite Tua's injury, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller named him the No. 6 overall prospect in this year's class.

Tagovailoa was going to meet with team doctors during in-person visits before clubs closed down their facilities in response to the coronavirus pandemic and decided to largely conduct predraft scouting online.

On the field, Tagovailoa has resumed throwing and uploaded a video of his latest workout Monday night. It's the first time he's shown himself throwing since his injury.

As of Tuesday, the NFL expects to begin the draft as scheduled April 23, though it could be held in a studio setting outside of Las Vegas, according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

By the time training camps are scheduled to open this summer, it will have been nearly nine months since Tagovailoa's surgery.

"Tua went through the combine and did all the medicals there and did out with glowing results, so everyone felt pretty good about that," Cabott said. "It's just more of getting the recheck scans into their hands and then answering any questions. Obviously, we've directed folks to [Alabama team orthopedist] Dr. [Lyle] Cain and everyone else who has worked on Tua."

In 32 games with the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa passed for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while posting a career 199.4 QB Rating. The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up has gone from backing up Jalen Hurts to winning a national title to his injury.

"We've had to adjust, readjust, schedule and reschedule a number of times," Cabott said. "Throughout that process, what it's really boiled down to now is getting teams what they need."