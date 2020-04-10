Video: Jalen Reagor Runs Unofficial 4.22-Second 40 at Virtual NFL Draft Pro Day

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor already went through the NFL Scouting Combine and has three years of college ball under his belt. One NFL team wanted another look.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a franchise asked Reagor to record himself at a pro day and send the team his footage. With the majority of individual workouts canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Reagor and his camera crew found a way to make it work.

After weighing in at 197.6 pounds—down from 206 pounds at the combine—Reagor had a few coaches run him through drills.

Miller McCalmon, a former assistant pro scouting director for the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, clocked the wideout's 40-yard dash at 4.28 seconds, while private trainer Danny Arnold's stopwatch read 4.22 seconds.

Reagor ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. His pro-day attempt would've ranked as the fastest time at the combine, beating Henry Ruggs III's mark of 4.27 seconds.

On the short shuttle, McCalmon recorded Reagor at 3.97 seconds, while Arnold had 4.04 seconds. At the combine, Reagor run the drill in 4.46 seconds.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has the wideout going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 64 overall—the last pick in the second round—and it's tough to say if this experiment will help that.

If nothing else, NFL teams love someone who is willing to buy in right away. Little about the run-up to the draft has been normal this year, and Reagor's film is the latest example. But it shows players aren't afraid to adapt.

The draft kicks off April 23. If Reagor goes higher than expected, this tape may have helped him do so.