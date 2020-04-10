Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Jazz Stars Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell

0 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

When news broke Friday that the relationship between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell "doesn't appear salvageable," according to Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic, another Utah Jazz player took to Twitter.

"Lol," Joe Ingles tweeted shortly after the story went live. Of course, that could've been about a lot of things. But the timing was suspect, and his subsequent tweets suggest he was aware of the news cycle.

He was also quoted in The Athletic's report:

“I'm confident our team is going to be totally fine. I heard Donovan's response (on GMA), or whatever it was, to that question, and a part of that is on Donovan and Rudy to sort out if he's frustrated with him or whatever. But I have no doubt when we go back to training, or when our season starts again, our team is going to be what we have been and what we are. … I'm confident our team will be completely fine. The chemistry will be fine."

If it's not, the Jazz might at least gauge the market for either Gobert or Mitchell.

At the moment, there's no statistical argument to suggest Mitchell is a more impactful player. In fact, he's not close. But he is four years younger than the 27-year-old big man and a dynamic offensive player when he's on.

Gobert's expiring contract in 2021 is a factor as well. His accolades make him eligible for a supermax contract with the Jazz. He can't get that if the team trades him. And of course, Utah would be off the hook for that potentially massive deal.

Mitchell will also be on a new contract for the 2021-22 season, but even if he signs a max, his experience level means he will take up a much smaller percentage of the cap.

If push came to shove—and this shouldn't be read as a suggestion it will—it would probably be easier to keep Mitchell and build around him, despite the fact that he's nowhere near as valuable to winning games right now.

Gobert is far from a dinosaur, but the mold of an NBA center is changing dramatically. It is becoming important for 5s to create a bit for themselves and others. Gobert, though he may still be the league's best defender, will likely never provide those things.

Again, there is plenty of time for things to work themselves out, as Ingles suggested. If, on the off chance they don't, here are some basic frameworks for potential trades.