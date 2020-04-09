Video: Miss. St.'s Cam Dantzler Runs 4.38 40 After Clocking 4.64 at NFL Combine

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: Defensive back Cameron Dantzler of Mississippi State runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler showed off his speed in a video where he appeared to run a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at his pro day on Wednesday:

Though all in-person pro days were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dantzler was one of several players who took part in a Baton Rouge pro day and took video for scouts. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, LSU defensive back Grant Delpit ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds on the same field. 

Only four players at the NFL Scouting Combine posted an official time faster than 4.38 seconds and only one defensive back (Javelin Guidry).

Dantzler has seemingly made a significant jump from his performance in Indianapolis where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Dantzler is the No. 9 cornerback in the 2020 NFL draft class.

