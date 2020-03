NFL Draft 400: Matt Miller's Latest 2020 Big Board with 1 Month to Go

0 of 12

Who are the top players in the 2020 NFL draft class?

Our annual Draft 400 series, led by myself with scouting assistants Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown, will rank the top 400 players in the upcoming class. We've evaluated the tape, watched the workouts, talked to the scouts and coaches, for these findings.

Unlike previous years, in which the NFL Draft 400 featured profiles on each player, those will be delivered as soon as a player's name is called on draft weekend (download the B/R app to get them). Instead, we're unveiling our rankings throughout the weeks leading up to the draft.

Something different this year is the grading scale. Previous years we used an NFL-like grading scale that evaluated players on a nine-point scale. We've scrapped that for something more user-friendly and that you're more familiar with as football fans—a simple 100-point scale.

Just like in Madden, a 99 rating is excellent and should be seen as rare. A player rated 99 should have a day one impact in the NFL and eventually become one of the best players at his position. We reserve grades in the high 90s for a select few prospects.

Let's jump in and look at the rankings and grades for each position in the 2020 draft class.