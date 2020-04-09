Bills' Devin Singletary Could Definitely Be 'Workload Guy,' Says GM

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Devin Singletary didn't have the most productive rookie season. The Florida Atlantic product played 12 games and rushed for 775 yards on 151 carries with two touchdowns.

His general manager with the Buffalo Bills, Brandon Beane, is certain that will improve during his sophomore campaign.

Speaking to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Beane said if not for injuries limiting how many games Singletary could suit up for, he believes the rookie would have finished close to a 1,000-yard season.

Heading into 2020, it's clear Singletary is now the lead back. The only question is whether he earns the workhorse title that separates many of the top-tier tailbacks from the rest of the field.

"If we want him to be the workload guy, I think he could definitely do it," Beane said. "I think Year 2 is going to be better for him."

Singletary was pegged as a "complementary runner" by NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein heading into the 2019 draft and that was certainly how he was used behind Frank Gore last season.

With Gore out after one season in Buffalo, the lead job is now Singletary's to lose.

While Beane isn't expecting anyone to take it from last year's third-round pick, he's at least open to a committee in the backfield as well. Especially after signing T.J. Yeldon to a two-year deal in 2019 for some added depth.

"We're always looking for competition, too," Beane said. "If the right guy is there, we wouldn't hesitate to add him, but again, we feel good with T.J. Yeldon behind him. T.J. has started some in this league and is a versatile three-down back as well. We feel very comfortable with those two as we head in."

With the Bills trading their first-round pick to acquire wideout Stefon Diggs from Minnesota in late March, there's no question Singletary will have added pressure to step up and help balance the offense.

Now that Tom Brady has left the New England Patriots, the AFC East is as wide open as it has been in two decades. Considering the Bills have been in and out of the playoffs over the last three seasons, the pressure will be on them to prove they can step up and take over long-term.

That starts with quarterback Josh Allen and continues with Singletary. Workhorse or not, the Bills need his development to hurry along sooner rather than later.