Bulls Rumors: Karnisovas 'Clear Front-Runner' for Exec Job After 2nd Interview

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Arturas Karnisovas has reportedly emerged as the "clear front-runner" to become the new top executive for the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Denver Nuggets general manager had a second "lengthy" interview Wednesday with owner Jerry Reinsdorf and COO Michael Reinsdorf, per Wojnarowski.

Chicago has already interviewed a variety of experienced personnel for the new job, including former Cavaliers and Hawks general manager Danny Ferry, former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox, former 76ers president Bryan Colangelo and current Jazz GM Justin Zanik, according to Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune.

The hiring would be part of a reshuffle in the Bulls front office from John Paxson and Gar Forman.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Paxson would either step down from his position of vice president of basketball operations into an advisor role or leave the organization altogether.

Wojnarowski reported the new hire would also likely bring on a new general manager to replace Forman.

Karnisovas has experience in team building after serving as GM of the Nuggets since 2017. Denver posted the second-best record in the Western Conference last season, his second year in the role, snapping a five-year postseason drought in the process.

The team was in line for the No. 3 seed in the West before the 2019-20 season was suspended because of the coronavirus.