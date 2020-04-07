Mychal Thompson: Klay Will Be 'Ready to Go' for Warriors Next Year After Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Klay Thompson's father, Mychal Thompson, says the Golden State Warriors guard will be ready to play next season as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL.

"He's feeling good. He's working out on his own. He's doing all of his drills. He says he feels good," Mychal Thompson told 95.7 The Game on Monday. "He walks around without any kind of limp, no kind of soreness. So he says he's feeling great and he'll be ready to go at full speed next year."

Thompson went down with the knee injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and was ruled out for the 2019-20 campaign before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has long planned to return for training camp next season. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic last month that Thompson should be in "great shape" for camp:

"Finally over the last few weeks he was able to start shooting with our guys, running through some drills and he was so happy to be out there. ... He's going to be so ready to play next year and so excited and the rehab is coming along really well, so I have no doubt that assuming everything starts in September and October like it usually does that Klay ... will be in great shape and ready to roll."

The Warriors were in the midst of a proverbial gap year this season, sitting with the sport's worst record after the departure of Kevin Durant and injuries to Thompson and Steph Curry. Even if the regular season were to resume over the summer, Thompson would not and almost certainly should not return—both from personal health and long-term perspectives.