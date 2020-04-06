Lakers' Danny Green: NBA Players Want to Salvage Season 'By Any Means Necessary'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers sharp-shooter Danny Green is among those who believe there will be a finish to the 2019-20 season. 

He said the players plan to use "any means necessary ... to try and salvage the season" on his Inside the Green Room podcast (h/t Harrison Faigen of SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll) after sitting in on a call with the National Basketball Players Association.

"Right now we're fighting," he said while discussing potentially starting the season in May. "Most guys think that for sure we're going to have a season, it's just going to start later than we expected, and just trying to get the next season to be pushed back is not going to be as easy as people think it's going to be."

He pointed out that broadcast partners may not be fine with pushing the start of the 2020-21 season back even if the current season runs as late as September, which would lead to "a quick turnaround."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

