Watch Dez Bryant Work out with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Amid NFL Comeback Bid

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 6, 2020

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dez Bryant is giving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones a bit more to think about in the shower these days. 

The wide receiver was seen working out with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott recently in videos posted by his trainer, David Robinson, on Monday. 

Bryant hasn't played in the NFL since 2017 thanks to a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in his first practice with the New Orleans Saints amid a comeback attempt in 2018. Since then, the 2014 first-team All-Pro has worked to show that he's not only healthy, but capable of playing at a high level in the NFL again. 

The 31-year-old has made it clear he would love to return to Dallas, and that's given Jones plenty to consider. The Cowboys general manager said earlier this offseason that he often thinks about re-signing his former star wideout, but nothing has come to fruition yet. 

After re-signing No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper for $100 million over five years as well as applying the franchise tag to Prescott, Dallas has just $17.4 million remaining in salary-cap space, per Spotrac

For now, Bryant is hoping videos of him running routes can earn him another shot in the NFL—whether that's in Dallas or elsewhere. 

