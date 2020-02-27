Jerry Jones on Dez Bryant-Cowboys Reunion: Thought About It a Lot in the Shower

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't spoken to Dez Bryant lately. He hasn't had to worry about the wideout since releasing him in April 2018. Jones hasn't even consulted his team over whether to bring him back.

The general manager hasn't stopped thinking about Bryant, either—usually during quiet, private moments. Like when Jones is in the bathroom.

Yes, really.

Jones addressed a potential reunion with Bryant in the broadest of terms at the NFL combine Thursday with comments that bordered on explicit.

"I haven't talked to Dez," Jones said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "But I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower. I'm thinking about it."

The most important thing Jones hasn't done is rule out a return to Dallas for his former star receiver.

That's only going to ramp up speculation this summer about Bryant—who spent last season training and recovering from an Achilles tear in 2018—as he prepares for a comeback attempt.

