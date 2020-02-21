Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Works out with Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant on Video

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Fresh off his MVP performance in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked out with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jon Machota of The Athletic tweeted video of the 2018 NFL MVP getting some passing work in with Bryant:

Bryant has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017, as the Cowboys released him at the conclusion of that season.

He signed with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 campaign, but Bryant suffered a torn Achilles and never played for them. Bryant also went unsigned in 2019 while rehabbing the injury.

The 31-year-old divulged on Fox 4 (h/t Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today) earlier in February that he still wants to play in the NFL and would prefer a return to the Cowboys.

Bryant spent eight NFL seasons with the Cowboys from 2010-17. During that time, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro. He was one of the best wideouts in the game from 2012-14, as he averaged 91 receptions for 1,312 yards and nearly 14 touchdowns per season during that time.

Bryant's final three seasons in Dallas were a struggle, though, as he never reached the 70-catch or 900-yard mark in those years.

For his career, Bryant ranks third in Cowboys history in receptions (531), fifth in receiving yards (7,459) and first in receiving touchdowns (73).

The fact that Bryant was working out with Mahomes will inevitably lead to questions about whether the reigning Super Bowl champs might be interested in signing him.

They have a stacked group of pass-catchers in wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, plus tight end Travis Kelce, but there may be room for him on the roster.

It isn't a given that the Chiefs will keep Watkins considering his high salary, while wideout Demarcus Robinson is set to hit free agency.

Bryant would be a low-risk option for the Chiefs or any other interested team, and signing him to a cheap contract could pay big dividends if he shows he still has something left in the tank.