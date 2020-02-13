Dez Bryant Says He Wants to Return 'Home' to Cowboys, Doesn't Want to Join XFL

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dez Bryant hasn't played an NFL game since 2017, but he would like to return to the Dallas Cowboys if given the opportunity.

"Of course, that's home," the receiver said Wednesday on Fox 4, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "That’s home. And potentially being able to play with Dak (Prescott), Zeke (Elliott), Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Michael Gallup, those guys, (Blake) Jarwin—I think that would be great."

Bryant played with Prescott and Elliott in 2016-17, but he sees himself as a potential addition to help the squad get to the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

However, the 31-year-old apparently has no interest in joining the XFL, which began last weekend.

"Nah, not at all," he said. "I know I can still play. That’s not an issue for me. I have high confidence in myself. No disrespect to the XFL, I just know I can play in (the NFL), that’s not a question."

