Dez Bryant Says He Wants to Return 'Home' to Cowboys, Doesn't Want to Join XFL

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dez Bryant hasn't played an NFL game since 2017, but he would like to return to the Dallas Cowboys if given the opportunity.

"Of course, that's home," the receiver said Wednesday on Fox 4, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "That’s home. And potentially being able to play with Dak (Prescott), Zeke (Elliott), Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Michael Gallup, those guys, (Blake) Jarwin—I think that would be great."

Bryant played with Prescott and Elliott in 2016-17, but he sees himself as a potential addition to help the squad get to the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

However, the 31-year-old apparently has no interest in joining the XFL, which began last weekend.

"Nah, not at all," he said. "I know I can still play. That’s not an issue for me. I have high confidence in myself. No disrespect to the XFL, I just know I can play in (the NFL), that’s not a question."

   

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

