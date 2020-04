WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For most people, the new year begins on January 1. For WWE, the year begins the day after WrestleMania.

After the biggest show of the year, management tends to reset as it begins to prepare for the next 12 months of pay-per-views.

A new year brings new opportunities for WWE to give us some of the matches we have been asking for and some of the matches we didn't know we wanted.

First, let's take a quick look at the results from WrestleMania 36: