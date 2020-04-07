WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For most people, the new year begins on January 1. For WWE, the year begins the day after WrestleMania.

After the biggest show of the year, management tends to reset as it begins to prepare for the next 12 months of pay-per-views.

A new year brings new opportunities for WWE to give us some of the matches we have been asking for and some of the matches we didn't know we wanted.

First, let's take a quick look at the results from WrestleMania 36:

Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors.

Elias defeated King Corbin.

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler.

Sami Zayn defeated Daniel Bryan.

John Morrison defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston.

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins.

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg.

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles.

Liv Morgan defeated Natalya.

Charlotte defeated Rhea Ripley.

Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley.

Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler.

Edge defeated Randy Orton.

Randy Orton. The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

Bayley retained the SmackDown women's title.

Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena.

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar.

Let's take a look at some of the matches WWE should book for the rest of 2020.