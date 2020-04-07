WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2020

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2020April 7, 2020
- Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak.
- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors.
- Elias defeated King Corbin.
- Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler.
- Sami Zayn defeated Daniel Bryan.
- John Morrison defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston.
- Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins.
- Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg.
- The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles.
- Liv Morgan defeated Natalya.
- Charlotte defeated Rhea Ripley.
- Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley.
- Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler.
- Edge defeated Randy Orton.
- The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory.
- Bayley retained the SmackDown women's title.
- Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena.
- Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar.
For most people, the new year begins on January 1. For WWE, the year begins the day after WrestleMania.
After the biggest show of the year, management tends to reset as it begins to prepare for the next 12 months of pay-per-views.
A new year brings new opportunities for WWE to give us some of the matches we have been asking for and some of the matches we didn't know we wanted.
First, let's take a quick look at the results from WrestleMania 36:
Let's take a look at some of the matches WWE should book for the rest of 2020.
The 4 Horsewomen of WWE vs. the 4 Horsewomen of MMA
If Ronda Rousey decides to come back to WWE in 2020, the company should make it a priority to give us the Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match it has teased so many times.
The Four Horsewomen of WWE are Bayley, Lynch, Banks and Flair. The Four Horsewomen of MMA are Ronda Rousey, Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.
Other than Rousey, all of these women are on Raw, SmackDown or NXT. WWE has the ability to make this match happen as long as Rowdy Ronda comes back.
This would be the perfect main event for a show like Survivor Series. If WWE waits much longer, it may be too late to make this happen.
The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match
WrestleMania 36 had two of the most unique matches in WWE history take place. Saturday featured the Boneyard match with The Undertaker and Styles, while Sunday had Wyatt and Cena fighting in the Firefly Fun House match.
Both concepts were experimental for WWE and ended up paying off. The Undertaker looked better than he has in years, and Wyatt scored the biggest victory of his career.
The pretaped, heavily produced nature of these bouts made them feel more like short films than WWE matches, and that was a good thing.
The Deadman is getting closer to hanging up his boots for good with each passing year. If WWE wants to make somebody his successor as the supernatural overlord of pro wrestling, it needs to be Wyatt.
Putting these two in a Firefly Fun House match at an event like SummerSlam would be sure to get a lot of attention after both men had such strong showings at WrestleMania.
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
If there is one showdown WWE should have already booked by now, it's Lashley vs. Lesnar. It seems like a huge oversight on somebody's part that this has yet to take place.
Both men followed a similar career path. They were standout collegiate wrestlers who went to WWE and found success before leaving to try out MMA. They both amassed an impressive win-loss record before returning to the biggest promotion on the planet.
However, Lashley's run in WWE has been very different from Lesnar's. While The Beast has been having title matches consistently for years, Lashley has been in an infidelity storyline with Rusev and Lana.
The best way to salvage his character is to have him cut ties with Lana and begin pursuing a match with Lesnar. He has the potential to be a top star if WWE books him the right way.
A win over The Beast would put Lashley in line for a title shot and give him more credibility than he has ever had before.
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
In the few times they have been in the ring together, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have shown some great chemistry.
The new WWE champion is now the top dog on Raw. If there is anybody who would make a great opponent for him, it's The Viper.
Orton may have lost to Edge at WrestleMania, but he is at a point in his career when wins and losses do not mean as much as they used to—unless a title is on the line.
In fact, The Apex Predator would be the perfect choice to put McIntyre over and establish him as a fighting champion who can beat the best the business has to offer.
The RKO and the Claymore Kick are both explosive finishes. It would come down to who would be able to hit their signature move first.
R-Truth and John Cena vs. Anybody
R-Truth is one of the funniest Superstars to ever come through WWE. One of his running gags is claiming Cena is his childhood hero, which makes no sense because Truth is six years older.
The two have actually feuded in the past, with Truth donning a Confederate soldier outfit in one of his most memorable segments of all time. He even beat Cena in a Tables match on Raw with a little help from CM Punk.
These days, Cena seems content doing the kinds of matches that the crowd will enjoy instead of the matches that will make him into a bigger star because he is already a legit movie star.
Seeing Truth get to team up with his hero would be amazing, and WWE could create some truly entertaining segments, especially if Truth tries to get Cena back into the hip-hop game.
It doesn't matter who they face because the attraction would be seeing Cena and Truth together. They could face anyone from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. As long as Truth and Cena are together, the fans will tune in.
What matches do you think WWE needs to book in 2020? Sound off in the comment section.