College Football QBs We Wish We Got to Watch in Spring Games

0 of 8

Brett Deering/Getty Images

In the overall picture of college football, spring games don't really matter. The scrimmages are a low-pressure end to the valuable stretch of practices and workouts in March and April.

Nevertheless, football fans are missing out.

As with every spring, 2020 would've offered an early look at quarterbacks expected to hold pivotal roles in the fall. We would've closely monitored a group of signal-callers in new circumstances—both through roster departures or transfers.

Provided the regular season is played as expected, these players will remain among the most notable to watch. The spring, unfortunately, will not provide any on-field updates about them.