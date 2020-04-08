Re-Drafting the 2003 NBA Draft Class

1 of 13

TONY DEJAK/Associated Press

The 2003 draft lottery was one of those years when the bottom tier of teams had spent part of the season tanking specifically for a chance to get one guy. Needless to say, LeBron James more than delivered on that hype, blowing past even the loftiest expectations for how his career would play out.

At the time of the draft, James was closer to a child star in Hollywood than a normal NBA prospect. He was anointed the "Chosen One" on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 17-year-old junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, and his high school games were broadcast on ESPN, which was unheard of at the time. He signed a seven-year, $90 million deal with Nike before he'd played a game in the NBA.

James isn't just one of the two or three greatest basketball players of all time. He's one of the most important public figures in the history of his home state of Ohio, both for his philanthropic work (providing education to hundreds of low-income children with his I Promise School) and for bringing the city of Cleveland its first pro sports championship in over five decades when the Cavs beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

The payoff of the Cavs' championship didn't come until 13 years into James' career. He played his first seven seasons in Cleveland, won consecutive MVP awards in 2009 and 2010, made the controversial but fruitful decision to leave for the Miami Heat, won two championships there and then returned.

The most telling clip to illustrate how much of a sure thing James was from the beginning is the look of dejection on then-Memphis Grizzlies general manager Jerry West's face when it was revealed that his team finished second in the lottery, thus missing out on the opportunity to draft him.

Years later, in Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Abrams' 2016 book Boys Among Men, West said: "It didn't take a genius to look at LeBron James and know what he was going to be."

Actual Pick: LeBron James

James' Actual Draft Spot: No. 1, Cleveland Cavaliers