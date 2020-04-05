Triple H: Rhea Ripley's 'Path to Greatness Has Not Changed' After Loss to Flair

Credit: WWE.com

Triple H doesn't believe a loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 will derail the career path of now-former NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley.

Ripley's title reign ended Sunday when she tapped out to the Figure-Eight Leglock. Triple H provided words of support to the NXT star:

At WrestleMania 34, Flair defeated Asuka to end The Empress of Tomorrow's unbeaten streak, which she carried over from NXT.

Many thought at the time it would only be a momentary setback for Asuka before she ran roughshod over the WWE women's division. Instead, she has yet to rebuild the momentum she enjoyed in the weeks leading up to that WrestleMania.

Age is unquestionably on Ripley's side, though. She only turned 23 in October. For a comparison, Flair was 28 when she captured the NXT Women's Championship.

Sunday shouldn't be Ripley's only chance to create her own WrestleMania moment.