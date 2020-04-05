WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 2

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The Queen of WrestleMania, arguably the greatest female competitor in the history of The Show of Shows Charlotte Flair kicked off the evening’s main card, challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

A brash, arrogant Flair started quick, targeting the previously injured left knee of Ripley. The Aussie responded, delivering the Riptide from out of nowhere and scoring a near-fall. Flair rolled to the sanctuary of the floor.

The fight continued there as Ripley delivered a somersault senton off the ring steps to maintain control of the bout. The champion’s early dominance came to an end when Flair again targeted the injured knee, hanging it up on the left leg. She stomped away at it as Ripley screamed in agony.

Flair punished the limb and wrapped it around the ring post, then followed up with an ugly chop block that would make the dirtiest of NFL players envious.

Ripley finally recovered and slammed her challenger face-first into the mat, creating some separation. She followed with a barrage of knees to the face and followed with a basement dropkick. She cut off a moonsault attempt and scored another near-fall as the toll taken by the physicality set in on both competitors.

A missile dropkick downed Flair but did more damage to the champion’s knee. She shook off the pain and applied her own submission, only for The Queen to escape the cloverleaf and, again, target her opponent’s knee.

A hobbled Nightmare continued to fight, hoisting Flair onto the top rope. The challenger countered, dropping Ripley face-first to the mat below. Flair tried for a moonsault but caught a foot to the face. She recovered just in time to deliver a spear that obliterated Ripley.

The Figure Four followed but Ripley refused to quit, despite the pain shooting down her knee. Flair bridged over into Figure Eight and picked up the win and title via submission.

Result

Flair defeated Ripley to win the title

Grade

A

Analysis

Yes, Flair’s win opens her up to working with an immensely talented women’s roster in NXT. It adds star power to Wednesday nights as NXT attempts to knock off All Elite Wrestling in that night’s wrestling war. It also provides the opportunity for rematches and given the quality of this one, are more than welcome.

One has to wonder whether it was too early to dethrone Ripley, though, after so much work went into building her credibility, then putting her over the previously unbeatable Shayna Baszler.

While time will tell if the decision was the right one, there is no denying how fantastic a match this was.

It was physical, intense, hard-hitting and captured the spirit of two women with a dislike for one another fighting not only for the title but also the soul of the women’s division in NXT. The drama was high late but in the end, the most decorated and celebrated woman in the history of the event earned another milestone victory.

Ripley is a star and this match proved it. The title will be hers again, regardless of whether she should have lost it here.