WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 2

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 2April 5, 2020
- WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
- Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
- NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
- Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Kickoff Show Match: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
After an explosive first night, WrestleMania 36 returns Sunday for the second half of this year's Showcase of the Immortals, with a match card featuring the top stars in WWE.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced this year's extravaganza out of a stadium for the first time in 13 years and into the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Would the likes of Cena, Lesnar, Edge and Flair provide an equally magnificent followup to Saturday's blockbuster?
Find out with this recap of Sunday's WWE Network and pay-per-view telecast.
Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan
Celebrating a decade of WrestleManias, Natalya battled the woman who may well celebrate the next 10 years on the grand stage, Liv Morgan, in the night's opening match.
The Queen of Harts toyed with her less experienced opponent early but found out quickly that the former Riott Squad member was fully capable of matching up against her.
Natalya continued to show off the renewed aggression that has been a staple of her work of late, stretching Morgan in a classic surfboard and demanding the official "ask her" while the underdog babyface screamed in agony.
Morgan finally created separation with a modified Codebreaker but could only keep her third-generation opponent down for a count of two. She followed up with a dropkick to the back but found herself planted face-first in the center of the ring.
Natalya attempted the Sharpshooter, but Morgan countered into a small package for two. A step-up enzuigiri followed, stunning Nattie. A series of roll-ups ensued and Morgan kept the former women’s champion down for the three-count and upset victory.
Result
Morgan defeated Natalya
Grade
C
Analysis
This was fine for what it was. As Corey Graves put it on commentary, it was an appetizer for the main course and it gave the competitors involved the opportunity to compete on the show.
Morgan sold really well, screaming in pain when she had to and really bringing her vocals to the match. She also never looked out of place or overmatched by Natalya, who can have a tendency to wrestle circles around lesser talented workers.
The win was a solid one for Morgan, but it would have made more impact if she was actively involved in something meaningful.
NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
The Queen of WrestleMania, arguably the greatest female competitor in the history of The Show of Shows Charlotte Flair kicked off the evening’s main card, challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.
A brash, arrogant Flair started quick, targeting the previously injured left knee of Ripley. The Aussie responded, delivering the Riptide from out of nowhere and scoring a near-fall. Flair rolled to the sanctuary of the floor.
The fight continued there as Ripley delivered a somersault senton off the ring steps to maintain control of the bout. The champion’s early dominance came to an end when Flair again targeted the injured knee, hanging it up on the left leg. She stomped away at it as Ripley screamed in agony.
Flair punished the limb and wrapped it around the ring post, then followed up with an ugly chop block that would make the dirtiest of NFL players envious.
Ripley finally recovered and slammed her challenger face-first into the mat, creating some separation. She followed with a barrage of knees to the face and followed with a basement dropkick. She cut off a moonsault attempt and scored another near-fall as the toll taken by the physicality set in on both competitors.
A missile dropkick downed Flair but did more damage to the champion’s knee. She shook off the pain and applied her own submission, only for The Queen to escape the cloverleaf and, again, target her opponent’s knee.
A hobbled Nightmare continued to fight, hoisting Flair onto the top rope. The challenger countered, dropping Ripley face-first to the mat below. Flair tried for a moonsault but caught a foot to the face. She recovered just in time to deliver a spear that obliterated Ripley.
The Figure Four followed but Ripley refused to quit, despite the pain shooting down her knee. Flair bridged over into Figure Eight and picked up the win and title via submission.
Result
Flair defeated Ripley to win the title
Grade
A
Analysis
Yes, Flair’s win opens her up to working with an immensely talented women’s roster in NXT. It adds star power to Wednesday nights as NXT attempts to knock off All Elite Wrestling in that night’s wrestling war. It also provides the opportunity for rematches and given the quality of this one, are more than welcome.
One has to wonder whether it was too early to dethrone Ripley, though, after so much work went into building her credibility, then putting her over the previously unbeatable Shayna Baszler.
While time will tell if the decision was the right one, there is no denying how fantastic a match this was.
It was physical, intense, hard-hitting and captured the spirit of two women with a dislike for one another fighting not only for the title but also the soul of the women’s division in NXT. The drama was high late but in the end, the most decorated and celebrated woman in the history of the event earned another milestone victory.
Ripley is a star and this match proved it. The title will be hers again, regardless of whether she should have lost it here.