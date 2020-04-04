Bulls Rumors: Pacers GM Chad Buchanan Won't Interview for Basketball Ops. Role

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are looking to hire a front-office executive to take over full decision-making authority on basketball operations, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, that person will not be Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan, as he declined Chicago's interview request.

Per Charania: "Buchanan expressed appreciation and positivity about Bulls, but he and his family have been treated well in Indianapolis and opted to remain."

Buchanan as been with the Pacers since June 2017 after two years as the Charlotte Hornets' assistant general manager. He was in the Portland Trail Blazers' organization for 10 years before landing in Charlotte.

As for whom the Bulls may look toward next, Charania listed two general managers in the Denver Nuggets' Arturas Karnisovas, the Toronto Raptors' Bobby Webster and an assistant GM in the Miami Heat's Adam Simon. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic also listed the same names.

Wojnarowski had previously listed Karnisovas and Webster as candidates when he broke the Bulls news.

When discussing potential candidates, Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer wrote the following: "Webster's resume speaks for itself: He helped Masai Ujiri build the Raptors into title winners, then kept them competitive this season despite the loss of Kawhi Leonard."

As for Karnisovas:

"Karnisovas, meanwhile, doesn't have a ring, but has the pedigree of helping construct one of the more patient and successful rebuilds in the league.

"The Nuggets are not just a competitive, mostly homegrown team—they also have a young core that seems ready to win for the foreseeable future, which is both a testament to the entire infrastructure and a sign of Karnisovas's skill. Like Webster, Karnisovas could help change the culture inside the Bulls right away."

Regardless of whom the Bulls decide on, it seems that the John Paxson/Gar Forman era has ended.

The executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager, respectively, will be reassigned within the organization, per Mayberry.