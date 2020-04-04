Bulls Rumors: Pacers GM Chad Buchanan Won't Interview for Basketball Ops. Role

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 5, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: A Chicago Bulls logo is seen on the floor before a game between the Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at the United Center on February 15, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Bobcats 106-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are looking to hire a front-office executive to take over full decision-making authority on basketball operations, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, that person will not be Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan, as he declined Chicago's interview request.

Per Charania: "Buchanan expressed appreciation and positivity about Bulls, but he and his family have been treated well in Indianapolis and opted to remain."

Buchanan as been with the Pacers since June 2017 after two years as the Charlotte Hornets' assistant general manager. He was in the Portland Trail Blazers' organization for 10 years before landing in Charlotte.

As for whom the Bulls may look toward next, Charania listed two general managers in the Denver Nuggets' Arturas Karnisovas, the Toronto Raptors' Bobby Webster and an assistant GM in the Miami Heat's Adam Simon. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic also listed the same names.

Wojnarowski had previously listed Karnisovas and Webster as candidates when he broke the Bulls news.

When discussing potential candidates, Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer wrote the following: "Webster's resume speaks for itself: He helped Masai Ujiri build the Raptors into title winners, then kept them competitive this season despite the loss of Kawhi Leonard."

Video Play Button

As for Karnisovas:

"Karnisovas, meanwhile, doesn't have a ring, but has the pedigree of helping construct one of the more patient and successful rebuilds in the league.

"The Nuggets are not just a competitive, mostly homegrown team—they also have a young core that seems ready to win for the foreseeable future, which is both a testament to the entire infrastructure and a sign of Karnisovas's skill. Like Webster, Karnisovas could help change the culture inside the Bulls right away."

Regardless of whom the Bulls decide on, it seems that the John Paxson/Gar Forman era has ended.

The executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager, respectively, will be reassigned within the organization, per Mayberry.    

Related

    Report: Zion, Russ Among Possible NBA H-O-R-S-E Players

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Report: Zion, Russ Among Possible NBA H-O-R-S-E Players

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition

    ESPN and NBA are working on televising a competition involving several high-profile players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver: NBA Needs 'All-Clear' from Public Health Officials

    Silver spoke with all pro sports commissioners and President Trump on a conference call Saturday

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Adam Silver: NBA Needs 'All-Clear' from Public Health Officials

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Donating 1 Million Masks

    League will collaborate with Knicks and Nets organizations to contribute masks to New York’s essential workers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Donating 1 Million Masks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report