WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 1
After months of buildup, weeks of uncertainty and several changes, WrestleMania 36 has finally arrived. Saturday was Night 1 of the two-day event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
With everything going on in the world right now, some pro wrestling might be able to provide us with a little break from thinking about serious matters.
This year's show has undergone several amendments in recent weeks: Roman Reigns pulled out of the event, matches have been added and changed on a daily basis, and for the first time, there will be no crowd in attendance.
Let's take a look at each match from the first night of WrestleMania 36.
Updates will be posted after each match, so keep checking back throughout the night for results.
The Card
- The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)
- Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Firefly Fun House match)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)
- Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (Raw Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship)
- Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Elias vs. King Corbin
- Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan (Intercontinental Championship)
- Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- The Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship ladder match)
