Video: Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hold Virtual NFL Draft Interview with Jalen Hurts

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys shared some behind-the-scenes footage of their first virtual interview with a 2020 draft prospect. 

In the video posted on social media, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones led an interview with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts:

NFL teams have been limited to meeting with prospects by phone or teleconference because of restrictions on in-person visits put in place by the league stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. 

Hurts meeting with the Cowboys would seem to suggest the team is interested in selecting him at some point in the draft.

Dak Prescott is still their starting quarterback, but Dallas had to place the franchise tag on him last month since the two sides have been unable to reach a long-term contract agreement. 

Hurts finished second in the Heisman voting last season with the Sooners. The Texas native threw for 3,851 yards, ran for 1,298 yards and had 52 total touchdowns in 14 games.  

