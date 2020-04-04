Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Browns 'Have Shown Interest' in Star Pass-Rusher

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With the market for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remaining relatively cold, a new team has stepped up to gauge the pass-rusher's interest.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns have been in talks with Clowney's camp. While no deal is imminent, the news signals the Seattle Seahawks may not be the front-runner to re-sign the former No. 1 overall pick.

Clowney had seemingly been reluctant to budge from a demand of $20 million per season, but ESPN Seattle's John Clayton reported Thursday that he'd accept a deal closer to $17 million per year.

Clayton also reported the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans have expressed an interest in signing Clowney.

The Browns have not been afraid to spend money this offseason. Cleveland has already agreed to deals with Andrew Billings, Adrian Clayborn, Jack Conklin, B.J. Goodson and Austin Hooper worth an estimated total of more than $93.5 million.

According to Spotrac.com, the Browns have $43.5 million left in salary cap space this offseason without Clayborn's deal factored in—that should be more than enough to fit in Clowney's reported demands.

Last season, the 27-year-old recorded 31 total tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 13 games with the Seahawks after a blockbuster trade brought him over from the Houston Texans.

While Seattle would like to continue to get that production from Clowney, it reportedly hasn't come close to offering the $20 million he initially asked for. Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated reported March 20 that the Seahawks had gone up to $18.5 million per year, but Spotrac npw peg the team's remaining cap space at $14.6 million.

Of all the teams to have been linked to Clowney, Cleveland has the most money available, with the New York Jets close behind with $34.1 million.

Clowney seems content to wait it out until his demands are met, even if that means remaining unsigned until training camps open.

