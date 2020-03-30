Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Star DE Does Not Have 'Enormous Market' in Free Agency

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

A few big names still reside on the NFL free-agent market, including three former No. 1 overall draft picks in edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic provided an update on Clowney, writing that "there hasn't been an enormous market" for the six-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler:

"It hasn't been huge. There hasn't been an enormous market for him. Interestingly, you have three No. 1 picks still out there in the open market. It just goes to show you that even the No. 1 pick we all think is a can't-miss player obviously can turn out to be not what you expect.

"Clowney, when he wants to turn it on, is disruptive, but it's interesting to see when you have a pass rusher out there that more teams aren't interested. I think some of it is also the injury issues he's had. He's had injuries for much of his career and teams can't bring him in and poke and prod. He's in a similar situation to Cam Newton."

Clowney played five seasons with the Houston Texans before a 2019 preseason trade sent him to the Seattle Seahawks. He's amassed 32.0 career sacks, 236 tackles and 80 quarterback hits.

Clowney has been slowed by injuries, missing 21 of a possible 96 regular-season games. However, 12 of them occurred during his rookie year in 2014. He hasn't missed more than three contests in a single year since.

Although the market for Clowney hasn't been "huge," as Glazer noted, there has still been some reported interest from his most recent team.

Sports Illustrated's Corbin Smith reported on March 21 that Seattle offered him $18.5 million per year. That may be less than what Clowney wants, as ESPN's Dianna Russini said he's looking for a deal worth $20 million per year at minimum.

Ultimately, fans hoping Clowney lands on their team may be waiting a while, with Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reporting on March 28 that "one growing thought around the league is that Clowney could take a while to find a new team, with some wondering if he could even wait into training camp."