Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: 'Growing' Belief Star 'Could Take a While' to Sign

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is the biggest name left on the market, and that might be the case for months.

Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, "one growing thought around the league is that Clowney could take a while to find a new team, with some wondering if he could even wait into training camp."

Training camps are scheduled to start in the second half of July.

In the present, Condotta reported that "a few sources also indicated that, for now, all appears pretty quiet with the [former] Seahawks defensive end."

The 27-year-old, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, joined Seattle last year via a preseason trade. The three-time Pro Bowler amassed 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 games.

The Clowney watch is one of the NFL's top storylines, with twists and turns along the way.

Sports Illustrated's Corbin Smith reported that Seattle offered him $18.5 million per year.

"Per sources, the Seahawks began negotiating with his agent at the NFL Scouting Combine and initially offered him $18.5 million on a multiyear deal, but no teams have been willing to approach that threshold to this point," Smith wrote.

That falls south of Clowney's desire to earn at least $20 million per year, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

But that might be a difficult number to obtain.

His final figure may not be too far off from the three-year, $45 million contract that Dante Fowler Jr. obtained from the Atlanta Falcons. Fowler had 11.5 sacks in 16 games last year and averaged as many quarterback hits per game (one) as Clowney.

Fowler's pact leads all free-agent pass-rushers this offseason, and while Clowney has a greater body of work than the ex-Los Angeles Ram, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted that he "hasn't found the market he expected."

Still, Clowney should expect to get paid handsomely at some point this offseason, whether it's with Seattle or another wild-card team.