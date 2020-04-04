Dwyane Wade Tweets 'I Know Someone' in Regards to Bulls' Rumored Exec. Search

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are searching for a front-office executive to hold total authority on basketball decisions, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj reported that two general managers (the Denver Nuggets' Arturas Karnisovas and the Toronto Raptors' Bobby Webster) are two candidates, but a certain NBA legend and Chicago native might be throwing his hat in the ring:

Dwyane Wade, a three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star, retired after the 2018-19 season following 16 years in the league.

He's currently staying busy with a few post-retirement gigs, including working as an analyst for TNT's NBA coverage on Tuesday evenings. Wade also has his own wine label (D Wade Cellars).

While it's unclear if Wade is officially angling for the Bulls' job, he'd certainly be an interesting choice. He grew up in Chicago and went to high school in Oak Lawn, Illinois, before moving onto Marquette.

Wade then played 12 seasons in Miami before returning home for one year with the Bulls. He rounded out his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat one more time.

While Wade doesn't have executive experience, he is one of the most accomplished basketball players in the sport's history. It's not uncommon to see basketball players become great executives, like Jerry West for the Los Angeles Lakers, Larry Bird for the Indiana Pacers or Joe Dumars for the Detroit Pistons, among others.

Regardless of the direction the Bulls go, it does appear that executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman's era is coming to a close.

Per Wojnarowski, "Paxson is likely to continue in an advisory role with the franchise; there are expected to be more ownership conversations with Forman about his future, too, sources said."

The Bulls were 22-43 and 11th in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. There is no timetable for its return as the pandemic continues its spread.