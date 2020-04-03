Cowboys Not Delaying Season-Ticket Payments Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will not delay the payment deadline for season-ticket holders despite the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, while the organization will not extend the May 1 deadline, it is open to working with season-ticket holders who need an alternative.

"As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, we want to assure you that we are here to support you," an email to ticket holders read. "Please contact us if you need to discuss your invoice."

The email also stated fans can receive refunds should COVID-19 impact the regular season:

"If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), and you are a Season Ticket Holder, you will receive a pro-rata refund of your season ticket purchase price for any impacted games, or the option to credit that amount toward future playoff or regular season full season tickets for the 2021 season."

Across the league, teams that generally begin collecting payments from ticket holders in the spring have been postponing their deadlines.

The Indianapolis Colts are offering various payment plans to help people deal with the economic fallout. The Seattle Seahawks are doing the same. The Baltimore Ravens pushed their payment date back from May 15 to June 15, while the Philadelphia Eagles have postponed payments altogether until a date to be named later.

The NFL remains the only major North American league that has not had to alter its schedule because of the virus.

While the NBA, NHL and MLB remain on hiatus, the NFL has forged ahead with the free-agency signing period and will continue with April's draft, albeit in a virtual setting as opposed to the Las Vegas extravaganza that was planned.

The league has also closed team facilities, pulled scouts from the road and clamped down on player interactions.

Training camps are slated to open in late July, with the regular season expected to start in September.