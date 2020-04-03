Mets Announce $1.2M Fund to Aid Seasonal Employees Impacted by COVID-19

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Mets announced the establishment of a $1.2 million program for seasonal game-day employees affected by the ongoing suspension of the MLB season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which is entitled the Mets COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund, will provide grants for needs such as food and shelter.

The Mets have contributed elsewhere as well.

Starting pitcher Steven Matz donated $32,000 through his TRU 32 program to New York City first responders and hospitals.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso sent a video to healthcare workers at four Atlantic Health system hospitals in New Jersey thanking them for their service.

And starting pitcher Marcus Stroman started a drive for Food Bank for NYC and Long Island Cares on his Height Doesn't Measure Heart Foundation website.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 976,249 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide, and 50,489 people have died.

COVID-19 has hit New York City especially hard, with the department of health reporting 56,289 cases, 11,739 hospitalizations and 1,867 deaths as of Friday at 5 p.m. ET.