UK Building 400-Bed Field Hospital at Nutter Fieldhouse to Aid Pandemic Response

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 26: A detail view of the Kentucky Wildcats logo on the end zone pylon during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field on October 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated Missouri 29-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Nutter Field House, the University of Kentucky's football practice and indoor track and field facility, will be turned into a field hospital to aid in the coronavirus pandemic response. 

Per John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Kentucky announced it will construct a 400-bed field hospital that will be operational in two weeks to prepare for a potential surge in patients who may contract the virus.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

