UK Building 400-Bed Field Hospital at Nutter Fieldhouse to Aid Pandemic Response

Nutter Field House, the University of Kentucky's football practice and indoor track and field facility, will be turned into a field hospital to aid in the coronavirus pandemic response.

Per John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Kentucky announced it will construct a 400-bed field hospital that will be operational in two weeks to prepare for a potential surge in patients who may contract the virus.

