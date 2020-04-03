UK Building 400-Bed Field Hospital at Nutter Fieldhouse to Aid Pandemic Response

UK Building 400-Bed Field Hospital at Nutter Fieldhouse to Aid Pandemic ResponseApril 3, 2020
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Nutter Field House, the University of Kentucky's football practice and indoor track and field facility, will be turned into a field hospital to aid in the coronavirus pandemic response.
Per John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Kentucky announced it will construct a 400-bed field hospital that will be operational in two weeks to prepare for a potential surge in patients who may contract the virus.
