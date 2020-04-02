Giants Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney's Injury History Makes NY 'Wary' of Big Contract

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Prized free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is still looking for an NFL home in 2020, and the New York Giants have been one of the teams connected to the three-time Pro Bowler.

However, SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano reported Thursday the Giants are unlikely to pay the big bucks needed to land him due to his injury history.

"Many teams—the Giants included, per sources—are very wary of making a big-money commitment to a player with that kind of injury history. Presumably that has factored into the Jets' thinking as well.

"Could Clowney's price drop far enough to change the thinking of either team? That's certainly always possible. But if his asking price really is $17-18 million, he might have to nearly cut that in half to draw the New York teams in. Even then, the Giants probably wouldn't have the cap room to sign him unless they rescinded the $16.1 million franchise tag from Leonard Williams—something they are not intending to do, according to a source."

Clowney suffered a torn meniscus in 2014 and underwent microfracture surgery, missing 12 games during his rookie year with the Houston Texans.

The ex-South Carolina star played through a core muscle injury in 2019 that required surgery after the season, but he's only missed nine games in his last five campaigns overall for the Texans and Seattle Seahawks, who acquired him via trade before last season. He finished with 31 tackles and three sacks for the 'Hawks.

The Giants need pass-rushing help, especially after ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported last year's sack leader Markus Golden, who is a free agent, is unlikely to return to Big Blue.

New York has promising young pass-rushers in Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter in addition to free-agent acquisition Kyler Fackrell, but the Giants finished tied for second-last in sacks in 2018 and bottom 10 in 2019 and need more help on that front.

The good news for the Giants is that they can look toward the draft and pick up someone on a rookie deal as opposed to paying a premium for a prized edge-rusher.

With that in mind, the Giants could be in position to trade down from their fourth overall pick, acquire more selections and target pass-rusher (among other needs) in lieu of adding a free agent.

As for Clowney, he's reportedly dropped his asking price to $17 million-$18 million, per ESPN's Dianna Russini. The Seahawks and Tennessee Titans are "interested" in obtaining him.