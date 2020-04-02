2-Time FCS All-American Jabril Cox Transfers to LSU from North Dakota State

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The reigning national champion LSU Tigers are reloading for the 2020 campaign, as former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox announced his transfer on Thursday:

Cox is a two-time FCS All-American across three seasons at NDSU. ESPN's Alex Scarborough pointed out that the Kansas City, Missouri, native will be immediately eligible to play for the Tigers as a graduate transfer.

The 6'3", 233-pounder also has championship pedigree as the Bison are defending three-time FCS champions dating back to Cox's 2017 redshirt freshman campaign.

Cox announced he was entering his name into the grad transfer portal on March 2:

Cox was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of Year as a sophomore with four sacks, four interceptions, seven passes defended and 91 tackles (57 solo). Last season, he recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks and 92 tackles (57 solo).

247Sports' national recruiting analyst Charles Power analyzed the move, per 247Sports' Shea Dixon:

"This might not get the headlines of some others, but Jabril Cox is easily among the most talented players on the transfer market this offseason. He was one of the top overall players in FCS last year and is a legitimate NFL prospect. Cox flew under the radar out of high school due to an injury wiping out his junior season. He's athletic, rangy and productive at a position where LSU will have to replace some major contributors.

"When you go back and watch his senior video, it's still surprising schools missed—he's always been a high level athlete. I know Bo Pelini has some familiarity having played against Cox last year. I love this pickup for LSU."

Pelini was hired as LSU's defensive coordinator in January after serving as Youngstown State's head coach from December 2014 through last season.

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid expects Cox to develop into "one of the top LBs in the country for the 2021 draft class" in the Bayou.

247Sports has LSU's 2020 class ranked fourth nationally.