Every Team's MVP of the Last Decade

Every Team's MVP of the Last DecadeApril 5, 2020
Choosing a team's MVP over such a long period of time combines a number of various factors.
Numbers matter, whether it be total games, minutes played, points scored or more advanced stats such as win shares and value over replacement player.
There's also hardware to consider. MVPs, Rookie of the Year awards and Larry O'Brien trophies certainly count significantly as well.
While some answers were obvious, other teams had a collection of players that could be deemed most valuable over the past 10 years (2010-11 to 2019-20). All stat rankings are from the 2010-11 season until the present.
Atlanta Hawks: Al Horford, C
Years: 2010-2016
Games Rank: 4th
Points Rank: 2nd
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Making three All-Stars Games in his six years with the Hawks since 2010-11, Horford helped lead Atlanta to the playoffs in all of his seasons.
He finished with 8.2 more win shares than the next-closest Hawk over the past decade (Jeff Teague, 32.9), although Teague has scored more points and played in the most games of any Atlanta player.
In his 349 games for the Hawks this decade, Horford finished with averages of 15.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and shot 53.8 percent from the field.
Boston Celtics: Isaiah Thomas, PG
Years: 2015-2017
Games Rank: 19th
Points Rank: 2nd
Win Shares Rank: 2nd
Picking an MVP for Boston comes down to a few worthy candidates.
Although Paul Pierce last played for the Celtics in 2013, he leads the team in win shares (25.8) for the decade. Avery Bradley is first in total games (413) and points scored (5,008), but is just 14th in win shares. Even Rajon Rondo deserves mention, as he averaged a double-double (11.4 points, 11.0 assists) while helping bridge the gap between two successful eras.
Thomas, however, owns the highest scoring average of any Boston player over this time (24.7 points per game), was a two-time All-Star and had the best individual season of any Celtic (28.9 points, 5.9 assists, fifth place in MVP voting in 2016-17).
He led the Celtics to three playoff appearances in his two-and-a-half seasons, becoming a breakout hero while carrying Boston to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.
Brooklyn Nets: Brook Lopez, C
Years: 2010-2017
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
With Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Kyrie Irving and others, the Nets have had plenty of talent suit up in the last 10 years. None have made as big an impact as Lopez.
Drafted by the Nets in 2008, Lopez was an All-Star in 2013 and was one of the few positives in the disastrous grouping of he, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Johnson and Williams that Brooklyn sacrificed a treasure trove of draft picks for.
Lopez averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and shot 50.3 percent overall in his time with the Nets over the past decade, developing his three-point shot in 2016-17 before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers that summer.
Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker, PG
Years: 2011-2019
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Walker isn't just the best player over the past decade, but rather the greatest Hornet in the franchise's 30-year history.
His 12,009 points for Charlotte put him nearly 7,500 over Gerald Henderson, the second-highest scorer for the Hornets over the decade. Walker also ranks first in minutes, field goals, three-pointers, free throws, assists and steals, even placing third in total rebounds.
A three-time All-Star with Charlotte, Walker carried the team to a pair of playoff appearances after going an NBA-worst 7-59 in his rookie season.
Chicago Bulls: Jimmy Butler, G/F
Years: 2011-2017
Games Rank: 2nd
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Derrick Rose certainly deserves a shout here, as he became the only Bull in franchise history outside of Michael Jordan to win an MVP award, doing so as a 22-year-old in 2011.
Still, Butler is responsible for more wins in Chicago over the past 10 years while also playing more minutes (12,880) than any other Bull.
While Rose had the best individual season, Taj Gibson played the most games and Joakim Noah grabbed the most rebounds, Butler was the most valuable overall.
Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, SF
Years: 2014-2018
Games Rank: 5th
Points Rank: 2nd
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Although he's spent 11 seasons in Cleveland, only four took place in the last decade. Of course, James made that time count.
He took the franchise to the Finals in all four seasons, winning MVP in 2016 while delivering the Cavaliers' first-ever title.
While Kyrie Irving scored more points and Tristan Thompson played over twice the number of games, James' win shares and overall accomplishments clearly make him Cleveland's most valuable player of the decade.
Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, PF
Years: 2010-2019
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
While Luka Doncic is the future in Dallas, he has a long way to go to eclipse Nowitzki as the greatest player in Mavericks franchise history.
No one comes close to matching Nowitzki's rankings over the last decade. Following him, J.J. Barea has played the most games (602 to 400) and scored the most points (10,449 to 3,948), while Dwight Powell is second in win shares (56.2 to 26.1).
Nowitzki would have also been Dallas' player of the decade in the 2000s, as he began a 21-year run with the franchise in 1998-99 before retiring at the end of last year. Winning Finals MVP and delivering the Mavs a title in 2011 cements his legacy.
Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, C
Years: 2015-present
Games Rank: 2nd
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
While Ty Lawson, Kenneth Faried, Danilo Gallinari and Jamal Murray have all enjoyed successful runs over the last decade in Denver, none can match the production of Jokic.
A two-time All-Star, Jokic has become the best passing big man in the NBA, averaging 16.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 52.4 percent shooting over his five seasons. He finished fourth in MVP voting a season ago, ahead of Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James.
Even though his play has resulted in just one playoff trip thus far, Jokic led all postseason players with 13.1 rebounds a game in 2019. He also averaged 25.1 points, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.3 percent from deep.
Detroit Pistons: Andre Drummond, C
Years: 2012-2020
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
The No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 draft by Detroit, Drummond played seven-and-a-half seasons with the Pistons before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February.
Along the way, Drummond became arguably the best rebounder in the NBA, using his 6'10", 279-pound frame and athleticism to out-muscle and out-hustle opponents to missed shots.
A two-time All-Star in Detroit, Drummond is on pace to lead the league in rebounding for the fourth time in the past five seasons. His 60.4 win shares nearly equal the next-three-highest Pistons (Greg Monroe, Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) combined.
Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, PG
Years: 2010-present
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Normally, scoring 11,995 points in 615 games while accumulating 46.8 win shares would be good enough to deserve a franchise's MVP of the decade honor. For Klay Thompson, these numbers still put him in a distant second to Stephen Curry.
Udonis Haslem is the only active player who's spent more time with only one franchise. In his 11-year career, Curry has two regular-season MVP awards and has led the Warriors to three NBA championships.
Only James Harden has more win shares for one team over the past decade, during which Curry has averaged 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals and shot 43.5 percent from deep.
Houston Rockets: James Harden, SG
Years: 2012-present
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
No one has contributed more win shares to their team in the last decade than Harden's 112.4 with the Rockets.
In eight seasons in Houston, Harden has made eight All-Star Games, six All-NBA teams, is on pace to lead the league in scoring for the third straight year and was the 2017-18 MVP.
The Rockets have also reached the playoffs every year with Harden at the helm, with the 30-year-old averaging 28.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals over 73 postseason games in Houston.
Indiana Pacers: Paul George, SF
Years: 2010-2017
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
George began his career in 2010-11 with the Pacers, debuting as a reserve before taking over primary scoring duties from Danny Granger.
A four-time All-Star with Indiana, George was part of a talented Pacers team that pushed the Miami Heat Big Three to seven games in the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals and six games in the East finals in 2014. Capable of not only leading his team in scoring, George was (and still is) a terrific defender who could shut down the opponent's primary wing.
Though Darren Collison, Roy Hibbert, Myles Turner, David West and George Hill all contributed 20 or more win shares in the last decade, no one tops George's 44.5.
Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Paul, PG
Years: 2011-2017
Games Rank: 3rd
Points Rank: 2nd
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Shouts to Blake Griffin here, who led the Clippers in scoring for the past decade while finishing second in rebounding, games and third in win shares. DeAndre Jordan ranks first in both games and minutes played and second in win shares above Griffin.
As good as both big men were, Paul was L.A.'s MVP of the past 10 years.
In six seasons, Paul made five All-Star Games, was arguably the best point guard in the NBA and averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 2.2 steals while making five All-NBA and six All-Defensive first teams. He led the NBA in assists twice and steals three times as a member of the Clippers.
Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant, SG
Years: 2010-2016
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 2nd
While Bryant did most of his damage in the 2000s, he still had plenty of memorable moments in a Lakers uniform in 2010s.
In six seasons, Bryant still averaged 24.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals and was voted an All-Star all six years.
Bryant made just two playoff trips in that stretch, but he still led the Lakers in total points scored, games, minutes, assists and steals. While Michael Jordan scored just 15 points in his final career game, Bryant's 60 in 2016 stands as the highest career finale total of all time.
Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol, C
Years: 2010-2019
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
It would be wrong not to mention Mike Conley, who finished less than a single win share behind Gasol (62.6 to 61.8) in their Grizzlies careers. Conley also ranks first in assists, three-pointers and steals while only looking up to Gasol in total games, minutes and points scored.
A three-time All-Star, Gasol led the Grizzlies to seven straight playoff appearances, averaging 17.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 59 total postseason games.
One of the best centers in the NBA while in Memphis, Gasol could control a game from all angles and still ranks as the best player in Grizzlies history.
Miami Heat: Dwyane Wade, SG
Years: 2010-2016, 2018-2019
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 2nd
While LeBron James led the Heat in win shares the past 10 years, Wade spent three-and-a-half more seasons in Miami, leading the franchise in points, assists, games and minutes.
Outside of the four Finals trips and two championships, Wade helped guide Miami to the postseason in 2016 and 2018, even without James.
A six-time All-Star (seven if you count his honorary selection by Adam Silver in 2019), Wade averaged 20.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in his 477 games with the Heat this decade.
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF
Years: 2013-present
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Going from a rookie averaging 6.8 points per game to an MVP in just five years is a remarkable growth for Antetokounmpo, who's far from a finished product.
Still just 25, Antetokounmpo ranks first among all Bucks in win shares, games, minutes, points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Teammate Khris Middleton is the only other player that comes first, leading Milwaukee in steals this decade while finishing second in win shares, games, minutes, scoring and assists.
The league's most valuable player a season ago, Antetokounmpo seems destined to repeat with averages of 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in just 30.9 minutes, powering the Bucks to an NBA-best 53-12 record.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns, C
Years: 2015-present
Games Rank: 3rd
Points Rank: 2nd
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Andrew Wiggins has scored the most points for Minnesota this decade, and somehow Gorgui Dieng has played the most games. Ricky Rubio dominates the assist category, and Kevin Love ranks in the top three in points, rebounds and win shares. Still, no one can match what Towns has brought to the franchise.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Towns didn’t miss a single game until his fourth year in the league. He’s made two All-Star teams, was the 2016 Rookie of the Year and a member of the 2018 All-NBA team.
Averaging at least 18 points and 10 rebounds in all five seasons, the 24-year-old center has posted 22.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks for his career, all while hitting 39.6 percent of his three-pointers.
New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis, PF
Years: 2012-2019
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Davis spent seven successful seasons in New Orleans before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer.
In that time, Davis made six All-Star Games, three All-NBA teams, three All-Defensive teams and led the NBA in blocked shots three times.
His dominance shows up perhaps the most in win shares, where Davis' 72.0 are more than the next-four-closest players (Jrue Holiday, Ryan Anderson, Chris Paul and Tyreke Evans) combined.
New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony, SF
Years: 2011-2017
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
There's little debating Anthony as the Knicks' MVP over the past decade, as he dominates the points, games, minutes, rebounds, steals and even assists categories.
Anthony averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and shot 36.9 percent from three in his six-and-a-half seasons, making six All-Star Games and leading the league in scoring in 2013.
While there wasn't much playoff success associated with his time in New York, Anthony still brought star power and a must-watch talent every night to Madison Square Garden.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Russell Westbrook, PG
Years: 2010-2019
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
While Kevin Durant may be the most talented player to ever put on a Thunder jersey, Westbrook easily stands as the franchise's MVP over the last decade.
Durant's win shares (81.6) aren't that far off from Westbrook's (88.9), but the former UCLA star spent three extra seasons with the Thunder and led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes played.
Helping lead the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals, Westbrook has put together postseason averages of 25.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 92 games since 2010-11.
The 2017 MVP, Westbrook made eight All-Star Games, averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons and led the league in scoring and assists twice.
Orlando Magic: Nikola Vucevic, C
Years: 2012-present
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Acquired in the 2012 four-team trade that sent Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers, Vucevic has developed into an All-Star center.
While Howard’s win shares are still second in Orlando over the last decade, Vucevic’s 45.4 more than double his 22.1. Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Ryan Anderson and Jameer Nelson have all contributed 15.0 or more as well.
Vucevic should continue putting his stamp on the franchise, as he’s still just 29 and under contract for the next three years.
Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons, PG
Years: 2016-present
Games Rank: 8th
Points Rank: 4th
Win Shares Rank: 1st
This was a close call, as Simmons, Thaddeus Young and Joel Embiid are separated by two win shares (24.4 to 23.4 to 22.4). T.J. McConnell has played more games than any other Sixer, Young has played the most minutes, Embiid has scored the most points and Simmons has the highest VORP of 11.2.
Picking Embiid over Simmons would be perfectly acceptable, as both bring a high level of success over a short period of time.
Simmons is the one who grades out the highest on the analytical end, however. He leads the NBA with 2.1 steals per game this season, playing elite defense while also ranking fifth with his 8.2 assists.
Phoenix Suns: Goran Dragic, PG
Years: 2010-2011, 2012-2015
Games Rank: 7th
Points Rank: 4th
Win Shares Rank: 1st
Devin Booker has scored the most points for the Suns over the last 10 years, P.J. Tucker has played in the most games, and Eric Bledsoe, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris and TJ Warren have all made big contributions in Phoenix.
When it comes to winning, however, no player has contributed more than Dragic.
Dragic averaged 20.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 2013-14, helping lead Phoenix to a 48-win season, it's best record in the past decade. While Booker has put up the higher scoring numbers, his Suns teams have never topped 26 wins in a season.
Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, PG
Years: 2012-present
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
While five players (CJ McCollum, LaMarcus Aldridge, Wesley Matthews, Nicolas Batum) have contributed 30 win shares or more for Portland, Lillard stands alone with 79.9.
The No. 6 overall pick in 2012, Lillard has made five All-Star Games, four All-NBA teams and was the 2013 Rookie of the Year.
He’s carried Portland as far as the Western Conference Finals, making the playoffs each of the past six years while averaging 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 51 postseason games.
Sacramento Kings: DeMarcus Cousins, C
Years: 2010-2017
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 1st
The Kings have been the NBA's worst team over the past decade, with zero playoff trips, a high of 39 wins and just one player that's contributed more than 17.4 win shares.
Cousins' 35.3 win shares are more than enough to come in first in Sacramento's last 10 years, as do his games, minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
A three-time Kings All-Star, Cousins made two All-NBA teams in Sacramento while averaging 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 470 games.
San Antonio Spurs: Tony Parker, PG
Years: 2010-2018
Games Rank: 2nd
Points Rank: 1st
Win Shares Rank: 2nd
Parker and Kawhi Leonard could easily share honors here, as Parker bests him in games played, minutes, points and assists while Leonard takes the lead in win shares, steals and has a Finals MVP to his name.
Parker averaged 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and shot 49.5 percent in his 530 games, while Leonard countered with 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, making an equal 49.5 percent of his shots, albeit in 407 total contests.
Parker also made three All-Star teams this decade in San Antonio, compared to two for Leonard. Tim Duncan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Manu Ginobili and Patty Mills all deserve an honorable mention, but it’s Parker who ultimately stands as the Spurs’ decade MVP.
Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry, PG
Years: 2012-present
Games Rank: 2nd
Points Rank: 2nd
Win Shares Rank: 1st
DeMar DeRozan has played more games and scored more points in a Raptors jersey this decade, but Lowry's win shares far surpass that of his friend and former teammate (69.8 to 51.7).
Lowry also ranks first in assists, steals and three-pointers, even pulling down more rebounds than DeRozan (and second-most to Jonas Valanciunas). He's made the last six All-Star teams, and he helped Toronto capture its first title in franchise history last summer.
DeRozan and Lowry will both ultimately see their jerseys retired in Toronto, but it's Lowry who's provided the most overall value to the franchise.
Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert, C
Years: 2013-present
Games Rank: 4th
Points Rank: 3rd
Win Shares Rank: 1st
While Gobert has contributed more to wins than any other Jazz player over the last decade, Derrick Favors has played the most games and Gordon Hayward has scored the most points. Gobert also leads the franchise in rebounds and blocked shots.
While never a primary scorer, Gobert has been one of the NBA’s top rim protectors and winner of the past two Defensive Player of the Year Awards.
A first-time All-Star this season, Gobert has made two All-NBA teams and three All-Defensive teams in his first six-plus years.
Washington Wizards: John Wall, PG
Years: 2010-present
Games Rank: 1st
Points Rank: 2nd
Win Shares Rank: 1st
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft by Washington, Wall, Udonis Haslem and Stephen Curry are the only active players to have stayed with the team that drafted them for the past 10 years or more.
Bradley Beal has scored more points for the Wizards over the last decade, but Wall ranks first in games played, minutes, assists, steals and win shares.
Still just 29 and under contract for the next three years, Wall should only continue to move up the franchise record books once he returns from an Achilles injury, likely at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.
Stats via Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.