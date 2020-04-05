Every Team's MVP of the Last Decade

0 of 30

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Choosing a team's MVP over such a long period of time combines a number of various factors.

Numbers matter, whether it be total games, minutes played, points scored or more advanced stats such as win shares and value over replacement player.

There's also hardware to consider. MVPs, Rookie of the Year awards and Larry O'Brien trophies certainly count significantly as well.

While some answers were obvious, other teams had a collection of players that could be deemed most valuable over the past 10 years (2010-11 to 2019-20). All stat rankings are from the 2010-11 season until the present.