Braun Strowman Beats Goldberg, Wins Universal Title at WWE WrestleMania 36

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Braun Strowman stepped in as Roman Reigns' replacement and beat Goldberg on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday to win the Universal Championship.

Goldberg was unable to keep The Monster Among Men down with three Spears. After landing a fourth, he signaled for the Jackhammer.

Strowman countered, though, and hit the first of four Running Powerslams.

The last of the quartet put Goldberg down for the count.

With the victory, The Monster Among Men is now a world champion for the first time in his career after falling short in several previous attempts.

Reigns had been scheduled to challenge Goldberg on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he pulled out of the match due to reported concerns about his susceptibility to coronavirus since he has a weakened immune system from previous treatments for leukemia.

With The Big Dog out of the picture, WWE needed someone else to step into his spot. Strowman was then announced as Goldberg's new opponent on the go-home episode of SmackDown.

WWE was somewhat fortunate that The Monster Among Men wasn't scheduled for another match at WrestleMania, as it was able to substitute in someone who is both physically impressive and has some experience in main event-level matches and programs.

It can be argued Strowman wasn't necessarily deserving of a title shot from a storyline perspective since he dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber last month, but WWE was left with few options.

In terms of major SmackDown Superstars who weren't part of a WrestleMania match entering the event, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus were really the only other big names available.

Strowman was able to most closely replicate what WWE likely had planned for Reigns vs. Goldberg. He is at his best when he's doing a few power moves and using his size to his advantage, which is the story that was told at WrestleMania.

Also, Strowman stepping in as his opponent took some pressure off Goldberg since it was apparent that their match would be a quick and hard-hitting affair in which the veteran wasn't asked to do too much.

Since the original plan was likely for Reigns to beat Goldberg for the title, it wasn't unexpected that The Monster Among Men did the same.

While Strowman may not be long for a Universal Championship reign considering he wasn't the first choice, he may have a chance to prove to WWE in the coming weeks that he is deserving of a lengthy title run.

