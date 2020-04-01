Report: Ex-Eagles DT Tim Jernigan Jr., Texans Agree to 1-Year, $3.75M Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (93) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract Wednesday.

Agent Bill Johnson told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the deal carries $1.25 million in guarantees.

Jernigan spent the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

