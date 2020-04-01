Report: Ex-Eagles DT Tim Jernigan Jr., Texans Agree to 1-Year, $3.75M Contract

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract Wednesday.

Agent Bill Johnson told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the deal carries $1.25 million in guarantees.

Jernigan spent the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.