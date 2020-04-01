Damian Lillard Denies April Fools' Day Rumor Saying He Wants Trade to Lakers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard isn't here for any reports suggesting he is looking to join the Los Angeles Lakers—on April Fools' Day of all days.

After a Twitter account called Lakers UK suggested the five-time All-Star is unhappy in Portland and wants to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Purple and Gold, Lillard responded with a reference to April Fools' Day while shutting down such speculation:

While playing alongside James and Davis in Los Angeles would surely give Lillard a better chance to become an NBA champion, he is a Trail Blazers legend and known for his loyalty to the franchise that selected him No. 6 overall out of Weber State in the 2012 NBA draft.

He's won Rookie of the Year and has since garnered four All-NBA selections. He's had buzzer-beaters to win playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets and is one of the NBA's most difficult offensive playmakers to stop.

The joke is apparently on anyone who thinks Lillard wants out of Portland.