5-Star Patrick Baldwin Jr. Commits to Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Will Play for Father

Patrick Baldwin Jr., who is ranked No. 4 in 247Sports' composite class of 2021 boys basketball rankings, announced on SportsCenter on Wednesday that he will attend Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The Sussex, Wisconsin, native fielded 23 offers, and he cut that list to three finalists (Georgetown, Duke and UW-Milwaukee). He is the son of Pat Baldwin, who coaches the UW-Milwaukee Panthers men's basketball team.

Baldwin is just one of 26 5-star class of 2021 prospects, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Brian Snow of 247Sports raved about the 6'9" Baldwin's pro potential, comparing him to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson and writing the following on Dec. 14, 2018, during his sophomore year.

"Has great length and an excellent frame to add weight. At 6'8" [now listed as 6'9"], can play either forward spot and he has the ability to be a weapon from beyond the arc. There aren't many prospects who have the combination of skill, basketball IQ, size, and athleticism. Has gotten significantly better off the dribble, and it is easy to see why he is one of the premier prospects in the class of 2021.

"From an NBA perspective he has not only significant 3 and D potential as a forward, but his athleticism is getting better–which could mean future star status if everything continues to come together. Add in that he is a son of a coach who has been around the game his whole life, and Baldwin checks nearly every box you could want out of a prospect. Looks like he will develop into an NBA lottery pick."

Baldwin posted 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game en route to guiding his team to a 21-5 mark in 2018-19. Those numbers improved to 24.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for a 22-3 team in 2019-20.

Hamilton reached the quarterfinals of the 2019-20 Wisconsin Division 1 boys basketball state playoffs, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament's cancellation.

A season-ending ankle injury suffered in Dec. 2020 shut down his senior campaign prematurely.

Baldwin will join his father and hope to lead the Panthers to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.