Ex-Saints Kicker Tom Dempsey Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dempsey's daughter Ashley told Ramon Antonio Vargas of the Times-Picayune her father, 73, tested positive at Tulane University Medical Center after he developed symptoms while living at the Lambeth House senior living center.

Vargas noted there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at the facility during the worldwide pandemic.

Ashley said her father, who also has Alzheimer's and dementia, has experienced mild symptoms to this point.

The former kicker is the latest person associated with the Saints to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sean Payton tested positive, and former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert's father, Bobby Hebert Jr., died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus.

Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, donated $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help fight the pandemic, while Gayle Benson, who owns the Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, spent $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund to help.

Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand, kicked in the NFL from 1969 through 1979 for the Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills.

He was best known for the 63-yard field goal he kicked in 1970, which set the NFL record that stood until Matt Prater surpassed it by one yard in 2013 while kicking in Denver.

Dempsey was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection during his rookie campaign on the Saints and kicked in the playoffs in 1975 and 1976 for the Rams.