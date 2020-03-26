Drew Brees, Wife Brittany Donating $5M to State of Louisiana for COVID-19 Relief

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Brittany Brees and NFL Player Drew Brees attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, pledged $5,000,000 to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need," Brees wrote on Instagram.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.     

Related

    What Can Saints Fans Expect from Malcolm Jenkins?

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    What Can Saints Fans Expect from Malcolm Jenkins?

    Canal Street Chronicles
    via Canal Street Chronicles

    Cam: 'They Gave Up on Me' 🗣️

    Newton shows he's hungry for another shot in IG workout video 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam: 'They Gave Up on Me' 🗣️

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars Who May Be Traded

    B/R's list of names who could be on the move after a wild FA period ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Stars Who May Be Traded

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    How Cam Can Come Back Strong ➡️

    @MikeTanier on how Newton can return to his franchise QB status

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Cam Can Come Back Strong ➡️

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report