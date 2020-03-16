Saints, Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson Donates $1M to Create Coronavirus Fund

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Gayle Benson has spent $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in an effort to combat the continued spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Benson is the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans and NFL's New Orleans Saints.

She provided a statement (h/t the Pelicans' official website):

"We have been meeting and planning a response since the NBA's announcement to suspend games. Our meaningful discussions have led to what we believe is the most impactful way to best serve the needs of our community as a whole.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on our community and businesses of all sizes. We want to do our part to assist those that have been impacted in our community. We are grateful to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for their efforts in helping us get these funds to those in our community facing hardship due to the residual impact of COVID-19."

