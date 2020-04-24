Zack Baun NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

Andy Manis/Associated Press

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

STRENGTHS

—Versatile linebacker prospect who has rushed off the edge in college but shows promise as an off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

—Former high school quarterback with impressive football IQ.

—12.5 sacks in 2019 shows his ability to get to the quarterback with a dip-and-bend move.

—Active in pursuit against the run and does a good job hugging the line of scrimmage.

—Wasn't asked to do it much, but showed up well in coverage; impressed during Senior Bowl drills when asked to move in space.

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks size to be an every-down edge-rusher (6'2", 238 lbs) and is inexperienced as a true linebacker.

—Missed 2017 season with a foot injury.

—Play power is missing for him to consistently line up over tackles and win as a rusher/block-shedder.

—Saw a lot of uncontested paths to the quarterback in college.

OVERALL

Baun is a project as an off-ball NFL linebacker, but he's a versatile prospect who will add value as a third-down pass-rusher in addition to his upside at the position. He's an impressive athlete with a high football IQ and great motor, which typically adds up to an NFL starter. The key will be whether his defensive coordinator has a plan for using and developing him.

GRADE: 88

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Schobert/Haason Reddick