Zack Baun NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

Zack Baun NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' PickApril 25, 2020
LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
STRENGTHS
—Versatile linebacker prospect who has rushed off the edge in college but shows promise as an off-ball linebacker in the NFL.
—Former high school quarterback with impressive football IQ.
—12.5 sacks in 2019 shows his ability to get to the quarterback with a dip-and-bend move.
—Active in pursuit against the run and does a good job hugging the line of scrimmage.
—Wasn't asked to do it much, but showed up well in coverage; impressed during Senior Bowl drills when asked to move in space.
WEAKNESSES
—Lacks size to be an every-down edge-rusher (6'2", 238 lbs) and is inexperienced as a true linebacker.
—Missed 2017 season with a foot injury.
—Play power is missing for him to consistently line up over tackles and win as a rusher/block-shedder.
—Saw a lot of uncontested paths to the quarterback in college.
OVERALL
Baun is a project as an off-ball NFL linebacker, but he's a versatile prospect who will add value as a third-down pass-rusher in addition to his upside at the position. He's an impressive athlete with a high football IQ and great motor, which typically adds up to an NFL starter. The key will be whether his defensive coordinator has a plan for using and developing him.
GRADE: 88
PRO COMPARISON: Joe Schobert/Haason Reddick
