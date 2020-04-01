Ranking MLB's Top 25 Starting Pitchers Since 2000

0 of 26

In the upcoming weeks, while we continue to wait on the start of the 2020 MLB season, we will be taking a look back at the best and brightest of the past 20 years.

Up first are the 25 best starting pitchers since the 2000 season.

The premise is simple, but we do need to clarify a few things before going any further.

A lot of statistics will be thrown around in the following slides, but these rankings were ultimately subjective. A player's peak performance, his full statistical body of work since 2000 and his postseason production were all taken into account when determining the final rankings.

While no single stat was the end-all, be-all in this conversation, ERA+ and WAR/100 are two important ones to know.

ERA+ is simply a pitcher's ERA adjusted to take into account the ballparks in which he is pitching. An ERA+ of 100 is league-average, while each number above 100 represents one percentage point better than the league average.

WAR/100 is a stat I cooked up for a project I did last March selecting each team's GOAT pitcher. It's simply a pitcher's WAR total divided by his total innings pitched then multiplied by 100, thus giving us his WAR per 100 innings pitched. The idea is to make it easier to contextualize WAR totals across different sample sizes.

Let's kick things off with some honorable mentions.