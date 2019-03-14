Picking Each MLB Franchise's GOAT Pitcher

0 of 30

Earlier this month, we selected the greatest hitter in the history of each MLB franchise.

Now it's time for the GOAT pitchers.

The first step was to set some parameters for inclusion. In order to be eligible for consideration, a pitcher had to have amassed the following during his time with a team:

At least 800 innings pitched

At least 20.0 WAR

At least 115 ERA+

At least 75 Adjusted Pitching Runs

Baseball Reference was our go-to resource to pull the requisite stats. Any player who failed to meet those minimums was excluded from consideration, although in the case of a couple of teams, the bar had to be lowered.

From there, a greatest of all-time for each team was selected from the field of qualified candidates, based on a mixture of subjectivity and stats, with significant stock placed on ERA+ since it's the best tool for comparing across eras and WAR/100.

What is WAR/100?

Simple. We took a pitcher's WAR and divided it by his innings pitched, then multiplied that number by 100, thus giving us his WAR per 100 innings pitched. That made it easier to compare value across different sample sizes.

Let's get started.