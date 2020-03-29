Tyrod Taylor Says Chargers Will 'Turn a Lot of Heads' If He's Starting QB

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor believes the team will play at a high level in 2020 if he's the starter.

Per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register, Taylor explained why the Chargers could "turn a lot of heads" next season with him leading the way:

"We have a lot of talent on our team. If I am the guy that would be calling the shots, I know for sure that we'll go out and turn a lot of heads. ... It's motivating just for the highs and lows of my career. To be drafted in the sixth round, walking into my 10th year, there's definitely a lot of motivating factors in there being from my time when I was in Buffalo and when I played in Cleveland."

