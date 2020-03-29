Tyrod Taylor Says Chargers Will 'Turn a Lot of Heads' If He's Starting QB

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor believes the team will play at a high level in 2020 if he's the starter.   

Per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register, Taylor explained why the Chargers could "turn a lot of heads" next season with him leading the way:

"We have a lot of talent on our team. If I am the guy that would be calling the shots, I know for sure that we'll go out and turn a lot of heads. ... It's motivating just for the highs and lows of my career. To be drafted in the sixth round, walking into my 10th year, there's definitely a lot of motivating factors in there being from my time when I was in Buffalo and when I played in Cleveland."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Chargers have had contact with Oklahoma State CB A.J. Green

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers have had contact with Oklahoma State CB A.J. Green

    Gavino Borquez
    via Chargers Wire

    SoFi Stadium Trade Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    SoFi Stadium Trade Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Re-Watches Pats-Falcons Super Bowl 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Re-Watches Pats-Falcons Super Bowl 👀

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's GOAT Sim Madden Rosters

    😎 Montana 49ers' QB1 😮 Saquon Giants' starting RB 📲 Tap for every team's all-time Madden roster

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    B/R's GOAT Sim Madden Rosters

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report