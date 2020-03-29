Mississippi State's Reggie Perry Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Was Co-SEC POY

Mississippi State's Reggie Perry Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Was Co-SEC POYMarch 29, 2020
James Crisp/Associated Press
Reggie Perry's career at Mississippi State is over after two years.
The 2019-20 co-SEC Player of the Year announced his decision to move on to "continue my life on the next level of basketball as a professional" in a lengthy letter thanking those who helped him along the way. He also released a video with the message "once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog."
