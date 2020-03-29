Mississippi State's Reggie Perry Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Was Co-SEC POY

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2020

Mississippi State's Reggie Perry pulls down a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Kentucky won 80-72. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
James Crisp/Associated Press

Reggie Perry's career at Mississippi State is over after two years.

The 2019-20 co-SEC Player of the Year announced his decision to move on to "continue my life on the next level of basketball as a professional" in a lengthy letter thanking those who helped him along the way. He also released a video with the message "once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

