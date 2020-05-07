2020 Miami Dolphins Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins entered NFL free agency with more salary-cap space than any other team, and they spent big in order to turn things around in 2020.

Byron Jones was their most expensive addition as the veteran cornerback signed a five-year, $82 million deal that includes almost $54.4 million guaranteed. Jordan Howard, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah were among those following Jones to Hard Rock Stadium.

According to Spotrac, Miami committed to $236.6 million in combined free-agent contracts.

The 2019 Cleveland Browns were proof that winning the offseason doesn't necessarily translate to winning on the field. But between their spending frenzy and the end of the Tom Brady era for the New England Patriots, the Dolphins should be a playoff contender.

Here's a look at Miami's regular-season schedule for 2020, per the team's official site.

Dolphins' 2020 Schedule

Analysis

The good news for the Dolphins is their intra-conference slate is somewhat easy, aside from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati Bengals are likely to remain in the bottom half of the league even with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow in tow. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are counting on new quarterbacks, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are hitching their wagons to Gardner Minshew II, who slowed down in the second half of his rookie season.

The bad news for the Dolphins is that they and their AFC East cohorts cross paths with the NFC West.

The division features the last two NFC champions in addition to the Seattle Seahawks, who have won at least 10 games in seven of the last eight seasons. Even the Arizona Cardinals should be better after trading for DeAndre Hopkins and signing Jordan Phillips, Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell to strengthen the defense.

It's no coincidence the three toughest schedules—based on their opponents' combined winning percentage from 2019—belong to AFC East teams, per CBSSports.com's John Breech.

Pivotal Matchups

Recent history is littered with people who have second-guessed the Patriots, only to be proved spectacularly wrong. However, New England might finally be headed for a downturn after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rather than pursuing Cam Newton or Jameis Winston in free agency, the Pats brought Brian Hoyer back to compete with Jarrett Stidham for the job of Brady's replacement.

For the first time since the NFL's realignment in 2002, the AFC East might go through Buffalo.

The Bills went 10-6 in 2019 and found their No. 1 wideout this offseason when they acquired Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings. They finished sixth in defensive efficiency last year, per Football Outsiders, and should have an offense to match in 2020.

Based on their offseason, the Dolphins want to be taken seriously again. They'll need to prove it against the Bills.